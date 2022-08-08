- Advertisement by Google -

The Sangguniang Panlungsod is requesting 3rd District Rep. Edward S. Hagedorn to facilitate the establishment of a dialysis center in the city and provide dialysis machines and other needed equipment.

Reporting for the Committee on Health, Councilor Modesto V. Rodriguez II said Puerto Princesa City needs to establish its own dialysis center to cater to its residents.

He said while there is already a plan for the establishment of the center, the target completion of the construction is still 2025.

“Sa original na plano, ang dialysis center ay ilalagay dito sa itinatayong health center sa tabi ng PCSD (Palawan Council for Sustainable Development) subalit ating napag-alaman na ang gusaling ito ay matatapos sa taong 2025 pa. So dahil ito ay minamadali, maaring ito ay mas mapapabilis kung ito ay papayagan ng ating konggresista na pati ang gusali ay siya na rin ang magkaloob nito at ang mangyayari ay ang magiging staff ng dialysis center ay pangungunahan ng ating pamahalaang panlungsod,” Rodriguez said.

Sensing the urgent need for the establishment of the dialysis center, Rodriguez said the committee is recommending the immediate approval of the resolutions.

“Kaya iminumungkahi ng komite na magpasa ng resolution na humihiling kay Cong. Hagedorn na magbigay ng dialysis machine at ang pagtatayo ng dialysis center,” he said.

