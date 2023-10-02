Members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod want to delve deeper into the Energy Regulatory Commission’s order for Palawan Electric Cooperative to terminate its 20-megawatt power supply agreement with the independent power producer Delta P Incorporated.

The ERC’s order, which was sent to Paleco, is in compliance with a 2016 Supreme Court decision. This decision states that around 90 electric cooperatives across the country entered into power supply agreements (PSAs) with independent power producers (IPPs) without following a competitive selection process. Instead, these agreements were entered into through Swiss Challenge, which the Supreme Court deemed illegal.

During their regular session on Monday, Councilor Elgin Damasco expressed concern about the consequences of terminating Paleco’s contract with Delta P. He particularly noted the imminent increase in electricity rates, as the cooperative is applying for an emergency purchase agreement (EPA).

He pointed out that the issue with the EPA is the absence of corresponding government subsidies.

“Kaya magkakaroonnng 3-4 pesos increase which was announced by Paleco in a press conference last week,” Damasco said in his privilege speech.

“Nais nating malaman kung ano ba talaga ang dahilan kasi may nakikita tayo na parang meron na namang ‘sweetheart deal’ kaya nagkaganito at na-question ng isang grupo, napunta sa SC at talo ang ERC kaya apektado tayo,” he explained.

He further stated that with the order set to be implemented this October, the power supply of the city will be freatly affected which willlead to more brown outs.

“Gusto rin nating malaman kung ano ang problema kung gaano kabilis yung kanilang gagawing EPA kasi 20 megawatts ang mawawala at baka magkaroon din ng problema sa brownout na problema na nga natin ngayon kung hindi agad magkaroon ng EPA ang Paleco sa alin mang IPP,” he said.

With the pressing issue at hand, Damasco moved that Paleco, Delta P and ERC officials be summoned to a Committee on Energy hearing to threshout possible solutions.

Meanwhile, Councilor Luis Marcaida III als saod he sees an impening shortagr of energy supply as the PSA of Oaragua Power Generation Inc. is also about to expire.

“Ngayong taong ito hanggang next year, merong dalawang kontrata na magtatapos ang PPGI. Kung mawawala pa ang Delta P, sobra-sobra na ang mawawalang supply kaya malaking problema ito at sana nga ay malaman natin ang mga dahilan,” he said.

“Ang Delta P ever since ay maganda ang naging performance kaya bakit basta na lang ite-terminate ng ERC ang kontrata nito?” he added.