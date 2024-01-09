The Sangguniang Panlungsod has asked the representatives of Palawan’s three legislative districts to intervene in the current energy situation in Palawan.

The issue pertains to the sudden increase in power rates and the perennial power outages being experienced by consumers.

Councilor Elgin Damasco said that while Paleco has explained the reasons behind the power rate increase, it is not acceptable to pass the burden to the consumers, as it was the electric cooperative’s fault.

He stated that as per Paleco’s explanation, one of the reasons of the increase is the ₱2 true cost of generation that was subsidized by the national government before but was stopped after the Supreme Court declared that the latest contract with Delta P is illegal because it did not go through process and that what happened was a “sweetheart deal.”

Paleco was forced to enter into an Emergency Power Supply Agreement (EPSA) with Delta P after their 25MW contract was nullified by the SC.

The contract was awarded through a Swiss challenge, declared illegal by the SC, instead of a competitive selection process.

“EPSA cannot be subsidized by the government under Department of Energy (DOE) rules so the around ₱11 per kilowatt hour now went up to more than ₱14, making Palawan one of the highest electricity rate in the country with more than 31 percent increase,” Damasco said during the Sangguniang Panlungsod regular session on Monday, January 8.

Adding to the problem are the erroneous meter readings and the contract of Palawan Power Generator, Inc. (PPGI), which is about to end this year, he said.

PPGI, which runs a 7.2 megawatt power plant will be replaced by Sipcor (Siquijor Island Power Corporation), which he said has not yet started with the construction of its power plant.

To address the issues, Damasco proposed several resolutions, requesting the House of Representatives, through Palawan’s congressmen, and Senator Raffy Tulfo, who chairs the Senate Committee on Energy, to intervene in the perennial energy problems faced by the province and the city through a legislative inquiry in aid of legislation.

Damasco also proposed a resolution requesting the Department of Energy (DOE), the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to conduct a power summit in the city.

He also proposed to request the province’s House Representatives to file a bill that will create three franchises that will provide energy for the province.

He said Paleco can be divided into three separate cooperatives that will cater to different areas of the provinc – Paleco-1 for El Nido to Roxas, Paleco-2 for Narra to Balabac, and paleco-3 for Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan.

He also broached the idea of having private companies as energy providers at least for the city, citing several cities in the country being energized by the private sector yet having low power rates.

“Let us try to entertain private entities to run our electricity. Davao, Cebu, Iloilo and other HUCs and even Metro Manila are under private companies yet they have lower electricity rates,” he said.

“Maybe we can try to retain the north and south of the province under the cooperative and then let a private company provide electricity for Puerto Princesa,” he added.

The proposals, except the request for creation of new franchises were approved in the first and final reading.

Councilor Nesario Awat argued that before the Congress can approve a new franchise, there should be an application first and that dividing Paleco should emanate from the cooperative itself.

“To file a bill granting three franchises, it presuposes that there should be an application for it. Congress will only grant franchises once there is an application,” Awat explained as he moved to refer the proposal to the Committee on Energy.

“There being no application as of today, how can Congress grant the three franchises in the entire province,” he said, adding that Congress will be in a blind as to the extent of the coverage of the franchise to be created.