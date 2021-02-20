City Council, sans Damasco in session, lets GSMAXX off the hook

After ignoring repeated summons, the head of the construction company awarded large contracts by the city government appeared before a committee hearing called by the City Council on Thursday (February 18) to address criticisms raised by councilors about delays in the completion of projects.

According to Councilor Nesario Awat, GSMAXX Construction president Sammy James Sioson, was able to explain to them the reported delays in the implementation of the projects and that they were satisfied with the explanations given.

“Having complied with by GSMAXX, ang sabi ng ibang konsehal, wala na tayong pag-uusapan. Pag-aaralan na lang ang mga nai-sumite kasi ‘yon ay hahaba lang,” Awat told Palawan News.

Awat said that based on the explanation of Sioson, the delays in the project implementation had been caused in part by the coordination needed with the City Engineering Office (CEO).

“Base sa statement ni James [Sioson] ay mga problema sa original plan. In short, ina-address nila ‘yon at, of course, mayroon ding mga conformity ang City Engineering Office. ‘Yon ang nagca-cause ng delay,” he said.

He also noted that the company had not collected payments on the projects that are not yet completed.

“Wala naman silang koleksyon na masasabi na kung saan ay kinuha nila ang pera. Pero wala pa silang nagagawa. Hindi pa sila nagbi-billing kasi gusto nila maging maayos muna ‘yong trabaho nila,” Awat said.

Councilor Elgin Damasco, who had raised concerns over the contracts and implied wrongdoings on the part of the company, was not present during the special session as he was reportedly in Manila on official travel.

GSMAXX reportedly holds contracts to various major projects of the city government amounting to over P1 billion, most of which have been on delayed status.

