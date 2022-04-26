The Puerto Princesa City Council is seeking the establishment of a lobster hatchery, citing the need to propagate the species and advocate for the long-term viability of the local lobster industry in the city.

Councilor Victor Oliveros, who chairs the Committee on Food Agriculture and Fisheries, said during his report on Monday that hatching some marine products has worked. Oliveros said that the only way to make sure lobsters stay around is to use a hatchery.

“We are already successful in hatching groups of certain species, kaya the city is requesting to establish a hatchery not only for lobster, kasama na rin ‘yong bangus at lapu-lapu,” Oliveros said.

“Ang gusto kasi natin, sustainability, and this is the only way to get this sustainable. We need one to propagate and advocate for sustainability through the establishment of a hatchery, “he added.

- Advertisement -

Other council members said they were in favor of the hatchery when they approved a resolution during their meeting on Monday.

Oliveros also noted that they are waiting for a study from the City Legal Office for pricing.

“Ayon sa legal ay pag aaralan nila kung maaari mag set ang sanggunian ng pricing, ayon kay Attorney [Rodel] Magrata. Titingnan nila ‘yong authority ng sanggunian for that matter,” he said.

Oliveros also filed another resolution calling for a seminar and training on lobster culture and proposed an ordinance for the regulation of land-based propagation, production, culture, and growing, including the transport, trade, and shipment of live fish, lobster, and other marine products in the city.

The proposed ordinance was referred to the committee on food, agriculture, and fisheries for further study and consideration.

Oliveros assured the public that the matter would be properly guided by basic policies, guidelines, and technological support, including the imposition of penalties.