The Puerto Princesa City Council has appealed anew, for a “sense of equity and compassion” from local oil industry players and to share in the burden of the unusually rising prices of petroleum products in Puerto Princesa city by unilaterally lowering their prices or providing special discounts to consumers.

The City Council on Monday passed Resolution no. 300-2022 authored by Councilor Herbert Dilig, appealing to local gasoline stations to ease the burden of consumers by unilaterally lowering their prices or provide special discounts, noting that it is high time that they bear the same burden.

“Iba ‘yong sitwasyon ngayon sa mga nakaraan. Ako ay handang magmakaawa para sa mga taga-Puerto sa mga gasoline stations natin. Lagi na lamang po tinatamaan ang mga government officials kapag may taas presyo. Hindi nila naiintindihan na hindi call ng government officials ang bagay na ‘yan and it is high time na malaman ng taong bayan na wala sa gobyerno ang problema, nandyan din sa kanila [sa local gasoline players],” Dilig said.

“And it is high time that they share the same burden,” he added.

Councilor Jimmy Carbonell however said the resolution is no longer needed as the city government had already previously made several appeals to the oil companies to lower their price, who in turn stated that doing so will result in a financial loss for them.

“The city government has done a lot of efforts trying to convince the fuel dealers in Puerto Princesa. Matagal na napapag-usapan ‘yan at ang sinasabi nila ay lugi at ito ang pinapatupad kaya I cannot support this although I respect the concern,” Carbonell said.

Councilor Myka Magbanua on the other hand said that given the current economic status of the city, it is appropriate to once again call on the attention of local gasoline stations to show compassion for their consumers.

“I am fully aware that we have the same resolution, but it’s a different time nowadays. Maraming factors kung bakit tumataas ang presyo ng petroleum products. It’s not about the interest of gasoline players but also a lot of factors — the war between Ukraine and Russia, the effects of excise tax. For me, it is deemed appropriate that we call once again the gasoline players to have compassion with our people naman in these difficult times na dapat hinay-hinayan naman,” Magbanua said.

“Baka puwedeng at this point, mabawasan muna ‘yong net income nila in compassion with the current economic status of Puerto Princesa,” she added.