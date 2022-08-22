- Advertisement by Google -

Members of the City Council expressed their grief on Monday following the passing of one of their colleagues, Councilor Feliberto S. Oliveros, III.

Councilor Elgin Damasco passed a resolution to name one of the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s (SP) conference rooms after Oliveros.

“Matagal po syang naglingkod sa lungsod ng Puerto Princesa. Kung hindi ako nagkakamali ay natapos nya ang kanyang three terms ay ngayon ay nagbalik. Minumungkahi sana ng representasyon na ito para hindi mawala sa ating puso at isipan na kung pwede na ang conference room 1 ay gawin nating Feliboy Oliveros Hall,” Damasco said.

Councilor Herbert Dilig wrote the other two resolutions, which showed the grieving family the group’s deepest and most sincere sympathy and gave the late councilor an award for his work for the city after he died.

- Advertisement -

A video presentation in honor of the late councilor was also played before session that brought the members of the council in tears.

The SP staff and colleagues of Oliveros filled his table with flowers and candles, including his favorite snacks.

Oliveros, who serves as the majority floor leader of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, died on Saturday, August 20, due to cardiac arrest. He was 44.

About Post Author

Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts