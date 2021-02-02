City council lifts P20 special trike fare

Tricycle fare in the city will soon be reverted back to the P10 minimum regular fare, as the City Council on Monday approved an ordinance lifting the P20 special rate imposed during the height of the community quarantine.

Responding to “commuters’ complaints,” councilor Peter Maristela who also chairs the transportation committee said under the new ordinance, tricycles will now also be allowed to have more than one passenger.

“Dapat may plastic barrier doon sa pagitan ng passengers tsaka ng driver tulad sa multicabs na in-allow na rin sila magdikit-dikit provided mayroong plastic barrier. Sapagkat napansin rin natin na talagang kailangan na. Marami na ring nagrereklamong mga commuters na nabibigatan sa P20,” Maristela said.

“Na-observe din natin na maraming tricycle drivers na hindi sumusunod na isa lamang ang pasahero. At the same time, naglabas na rin ng order ang Department of Transportation (DOTr) na allowed na rin sa mga jeepneys and multicabs na pupuwedeng magkadikit provided na may plastic barrier kaya ina-adopt na rin natin dito sa mga tricycle,” he added.

He explained that instead of four passengers, a maximum of three passengers will be allowed on tricycles.

“In section 4 of the proposed ordinance approved on the second reading, it says here that maximum passenger capacity of tricycle is four passengers, but during our executive and legislative meeting this morning, we all agreed that the maximum must be three passengers,” he said.

Any person found violating the ordinance will be fined an amount of P500 on first offense, P1,000 on second offense and P1,500 on third offense.(with a report from Romar Miranda)