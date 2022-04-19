The city council has commended the Palawan State University (PSU) School of Law for its exemplary performance in the 2021 bar exams.

PSU Law posted a passing percentage of 91.67 percent, with 22 passers out of 24 who took the bar.

Councilor Herbert Dilig, a PSU School of Law professor for almost 17 years, told Palawan News on Monday afternoon that he is gratified at the accomplishment of the law students who passed the bar exams.

“I am very, very happy for them, especially, or more so for their families and loved ones. Ito ‘yong mga, bukod sa kanila, nagsakripisyo rin ng todo-todo at nagmahal sa kanila,” Dilig said.

- Advertisement -

The PSU School of Law also provides legal aid clinic program based on resolution no. 2015-08, which prescribes the policy and rules in the establishment of a legal aid clinic in laws schools, under Legal Education Board (LEB) and the Supreme Court of the Philippines. Law students can represent clients in courts of law under the direct supervision of lawyers.

The city council plans to strengthen the program to further support legal practice to law students.

“Magkakaroon nga ng tinatawag na legal aid clinic. Palalakasin ang legal aid clinic. Under ‘yon sa curriculum nila, but under that program, they will be or they may represent persons or clients sa courts of law under the direct supervision ng mga lawyers,” Dilig explained.

“Matagal na may ganyang program. But dito sa Palawan, sa Palawan State University, meron na rin ‘yan pero hindi pa ganoon ka-intensive. So ngayon palang, nagbaba ulit ng program,” he added.