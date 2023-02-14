The Sangguniang Panlungsod on Monday formally recognized Bayani “Nonoy” Lanzanas as a pillar of Palawan’s and Puerto Princesa City’s music and culture.

In a resolution, the Council thanked Lanzanas for his great accomplishments and important contributions to music and culture.

Lanzanas started the local music group Sinika. His rendition of Ploning, and original Cuyonon songs like “Toting,” and “Ang Tipano,” were very popular. He passed away on Sunday, February 5.

Vice-Mayor Ma. Nancy Socrates, the primary author of the resolution, noted that Lanzanas has been well-known not only among Palaweños but also to others because of his compositions and Sinika.

“Kilala talaga sya dahil napakarami niyang contributions hindi lang sa music. What’s most important is yung contributions niya sa pagpapakilala ng culture ng Palawan. So naisip namin na dapat naman ay ma-recognize siya ng city government and ng buong Puerto Princesa,” Socrates told media in an interview.

“We can actually consider him an icon dito sa Palawan so it’s a big loss for all of us, and sana may mag-continue ng kanyang Gawain for our local music and culture,” she added.

Socrates said she looks forward to inviting the family to their next regular session so they can present the resolution.

