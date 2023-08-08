The City Council made it clear on Monday that, contrary to what some might believe or what might have been previously understood, passengers are not exclusively limited to being picked up or dropped off at the transportation terminal located in Barangay Irawan.

The legislative body said that in other words, while there is a terminal in Brgy. Irawan, passengers can be picked up or dropped off in other locations as well.

During their regular session, Councilor Nesario Awat raised a concern in response to an inquiry from the Palawan Provincial Board. The inquiry sought clarification on Section 15 of City Ordinance No. 232, known as “The Puerto Princesa Land Transport Terminal Ordinance.”

Awat mentioned that many believe this section prohibits the solicitation of passengers outside the Irawan terminal. He noted that the local law is frequently referenced, suggesting that UVs are prohibited from picking up or dropping off passengers at other spots, particularly at the intersection near the large jar in Brgy. Sta. Lourdes, whether heading north or returning to the city.

“Yung Section 15 ay maliwanag. Hindi bawal ang magsakay ng pasahero kung ito ay mayroong pumaparang pasahero. Pangalawa, hindi rin bawal magbaba ng pasahero kung may pasaherong bababa, kahit hindi po nakaabot ng terminal,” Awat clarified.

He also encouraged Joseph Vincent Carpio, head of the PPC Land Transportation Office, to hold a press conference with the City Information Office to disseminate the information.

However, the occasional act of picking up or dropping off passengers on routes not heading to Irawan is a different matter from setting up a whole new terminal or station elsewhere.

“Nagkaroon ng kaguluhan sa ordinansa dahil nagkaroon ng dalawang grupo ang mga van. May tinatawag tayong cooperative sa terminal management at non-cooperative,” Awat said.

Awat explained that if shuttle vans intend to pick up passengers from Brgy. Sta. Lourdes and other places, they must have proper authorization known as a “franchise.” This franchise is granted by a specific governing body, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

In essence, for these shuttle vans to legally service (or operate on) specific routes, they need permission from the LTFRB. Without this franchise, their operation on these routes might be considered illegal or unauthorized.

Councilor Elgin Damasco concurred that Section 15 shouldn’t be employed to penalize the UV express. He urged the LTFRB to form a task force specifically to apprehend these vehicles.

“Magpatayo sila ng task force. Kapag may task force ay magagamit nila ang patakaran ng LTFRB, na kung saan ay puwede nilang hulihin yung mga non-cooperative,” he said.

Damasco added, “Kung pumara naman kahit na dyan sila dumaan sa San Jose ay hindi rin kasalanan. Dapat hinuhuli ninyo, hindi dahil sa ordinansa kundi dahil sa LTFRB, na wala silang prangkisa.”

Damasco also said that in a recent gathering or discussion of the Committee on Transportation, it was learned that out of all the UVs currently running or operating in Puerto Princesa City, a vast majority—80% to be precise—do not have the necessary franchise to operate.

In line with this, the City Council also approved the request for a temporary permit for PUV operators to operate in the city, pending the approval of the Land Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP).

Approval of terminal fees and contracts of lease within the terminal will be further deliberated by the council.