City Council puts on hold Smart’s cell site project

(UPDATED) The City Council has held in abeyance the granting of the endorsement of Smart Communications, Inc.’s project to install 35 cell sites in Puerto Princesa, citing improper procedures taken by the company.

Councilor Herbert Dilig, chairman of the Committee on Information and Communications Technology, on Monday, said they stopped the proposal of Smart Communications to deploy additional cellular base stations as they “tried to circumvent the process”.

“The proper procedure must include permits issued by the City Zoning and City Environment and Natural Resources (CENRO) before the endorsement of the City Council,” he said.

Dilig, during his committee report, said that the telecommunications company tried to bypass necessary procedures, which include the lack of public representation, pointing out that they went directly to the endorsement of a proposal to the members of the City Council.

Erland Rambalan, center head of the Technical Sevices Division, in a letter dated January 10, requested for the “favorable support” of the Sanggunian to the deployment of the PLDT Wired Line Services (FTTH) in the areas of Babuyan; Bacungan; Bagong Bayan; Bagong Pag-asa; Bagong Sikat; Bagong Silang; Bahile; Bancao-Bancao; Binduyan; Concepcion; Inagawan Sub-Colony; Kalipay; Liwanag; Lucbuan; Luzviminda; Mabuhay; Magkakaibigan; Maligaya; Manalo; Mandaragat; Manggahan; Maningning; Maoyon; Marufinas; Masigla; Masikap; Matahimik; Matiyaga; Maunlad; Milagros; Model; Montible; New Panggangan; Pagkakaisa; Princesa; Salvacion; San Jose; San Manuel; San Miguel; San Pedro; San Rafael; Santa Cruz; San Isidro; Tanabag; Tagumpay; and Tanglaw.

Smart wanted to introduce “the latest innovations that would greatly benefit the constituents of the city”.

Rambalan has yet to answer the rejection by the City Council as he also failed to send a representative to answer during the deliberation at the committee hearing last week. (with reports from Romar Miranda)

*** Henry Lorenz Parreñas is one of the 33 senior high school students of the Puerto Princesa City National Science High School who is currently undergoing an immersion program in Palawan News for their Humanities and Social Sciences (HUMSS) strand.

