The city council passed on Monday a resolution backing the reappointment of Dr. Ramon Docto as president of Palawan State University (PSU), whose term will expire in July.

The council unanimously approved Resolution No. 1701-2022, which supported Docto’s reappointment, although it wasn’t necessary.

Lawyer Arnel Pedrosa, city administrator, clarified that a local legislative action was not required for the appointment, only a Council resolution expressing support for a fellow Puerto Princesan.

“A Resolution of support from [the] Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP), if SP so desires to support a fellow Palaweño and Puerto Princesan—a statement of support or expression of sentiment by SP in favor of a sitting or incumbent president,” Pedrosa explained.

Docto, the 8th PSU university president, assumed office on July 6, 2018, serving for four years.

The Board of Regents (BOR) appoints the university president and makes a direct recommendation to the Office of the President (OP).

The process for Docto’s reappointment is still pending before the BOR, whether to confirm or recommend the search for presidency.

The 61-year-old Docto was born in Cauayan, Negros occidental and was the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) director prior to his election as PSU president. He holds bachelor’s degree in General Science, master’s degree in Educational Administration and a doctorate in Environmental Science.