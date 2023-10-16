This Monday, the City Council approved two resolutions and a local ordinance declaring October 3 as “Araw ng Pagkakaisa,” a special non-working holiday in Puerto Princesa, in honor of the late Congressman Edward Hagedorn.

These measures were authored by councilors Luis Marcaida III and Jimmy Carbonell. Marcaida explained that the ordinance provides a permanent way to honor Hagedorn’s contributions to Puerto Princesa City, where he previously served as mayor.

“Matatandaan po natin yung kaniyang huling slogan nung siya’y tumakbo na Congressman ay ‘magkaisa para sa kaunlaran’. Yun ang kaniyang huling panawagan, yung pagkakaisa,” Marcaida said.

Marcaida said that the events and activities done during the special non-working holiday will still be hashed out and planned in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, he said that the holiday is not extended to the third district of Palawan where Hagedorn served as Congressman before his passing, as the council does not have legislative power in the province, though he supposed that the municipality of Aborlan could also pass a separate resolution.