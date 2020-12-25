City Council approves service recognition incentives for employees

Under resolution No. 990-2020, city government employees will receive a P10,000 Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) for the fiscal year 2020. According to Regina Cantillo, chief of the City Budget Office (CBO), the incentive would also cover “all plantilla position” and funding for the implementation will be sourced from personal services of all offices.

The City Council has approved SDR No. 990-2020 or the Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) that will grant P10,000 to city government employees.

“Ang SRI para sa lahat ng plantilla position. Natingnan na namin by office ‘yong mga savings from personal services mayroon naman,” she said.

Cantillo explained that the grant of incentive would be “pro-rate” based on the number of months rendered. She added that those employees who were recently appointed are also entitled to the SRI.

“Yong mga nakapag render ng four months, may P10,000 na matatanggap. ‘Yong mga lately lang na-appoint i-pro-rate natin kagaya ng three months but less than four months, 40 percent ang matatanggap niya. ‘Yong two months but less than two months, 30 percent. ‘Yong one month but less than two months, 20 percent. Pati ‘yong kaka-appoint ng November kasi less than one month mayroon ding matatanggap na 10 percent,” she said.

She said that guidelines are already crafted to ensure the proper implementation SRI, citing that the amount may vary on the “pro-rated share”.

“Mayroong guidelines n manggagaling for SRI so depende ‘yon sa term of service. ‘Yong mga bagong na-appoint kunwari na appoint siya ng September i-pro rate natin. Mayroon silang pro rated share,” Cantillo said.

In addition, she said that there is no requirement needed to claim the SRI.

“Wala na po. I-prepare na lang ‘yong pay roll. I-cecertify lang ng concerned offices and HR,” she said.

“Inaantay na lang po namin ‘yong approval ng authorizing the mayor to grant the SRI. Naka-ready naman ‘yong mga documents. Mayroon pa tayong gagawin na augmentation per office. Pipirma do’n ‘yong mga department heads and it should be approved by the Mayor and Vice Mayor bago natin ma-process ‘yong pay roll,” she added.

Meanwhile, Councilor Herbert Dilig, chairman of Committee on Information and Communications Technology, told Palawan News on Wednesday that city government employees who rendered 4 months of service and above guaranteed a “100 percent” incentive.

“Lahat ng nasa plantilla positions, yong nagwowork na sa city ng 4 months pataas 100%,” he said.

He said that the resolution earlier signed by the acting Vice Mayor Matthew Mendoza and acting Mayor Nancy Socrates, citing that the incentive may be received “most probably next week”.

“Kanina napirmahan na ni presiding officer at acting vice-mayor Matthew Mendoza at acting Mayor Nancy Socrates kaya parang hindi na kaya today (December 23) half lang yata, most probably next week,” Dilig said.

Further, Dilig also said that “all plantilla [position]” are covered by the SRI.

“Lahat ng plantilla nakakatanggap pero hindi lahat makakatanggap ng 10,000 kasi nga kung 3 months ka lang yata 80%, may standard rating,” he said.