City council approves liquor ban for Palawan plebiscite canvassing

The Sangguniang Panlungsod on Monday approved an ordinance temporarily suspending the selling and consumption of liquor in public places from March 12-14 in connection with the upcoming plebiscite.

The ordinance stated that while Puerto Princesa City will not take part in the March 13 plebiscite, the canvassing of votes will be held at the session hall of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan which is located in the city, thus the restriction.

Earlier however, the Council turned down an appeal of the poll body to also pass a local measure for a temporary gun ban which the COMELEC could not impose for the city it since it is not covered by the plebiscite exercise.

Councilor Herbert Dilig, chairman of the Committee on Information and Communications Technology, told Palawan News on Tuesday afternoon that the liquor ban ordinance applies to all persons in public places.

“Ang scope ng ordinance is applicable to all persons. Lahat ng mag bebenta at iinom sa public,” he said adding that residents may consume alcoholic beverages but only inside their residences.

“Kung may alak ka na sa bahay, puwede ka naman uminom,” he said.

Business establishments that will be caught violating the ordinance will be fined P5,000 while individuals will be penalized an amount of P1,000.