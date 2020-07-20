City Coliseum eyes waiving rental fees for lessees

Jan Charlee Ligad, program manager of the City Coliseum, told Palawan News on Monday morning that the move was to help the businesses as they bounce back from the halted operations during the nation-wide lockdown.





The management of Puerto Princesa City Coliseum is considering to waive the rental fee of its tenants “considering the temporary cessation” of its lessees’ operations during the imposition of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Jan Charlee Ligad, program manager of the City Coliseum, told Palawan News on Monday morning that the move was to help the businesses as they bounce back from the halted operations during the nation-wide lockdown.

“Tsinitsek namin ang mga tenants namin, okay naman sila ngayong medyo nakakabalik na [ng operations]. Pero ‘yong iba nagtatanong kung puwede daw ma-waive ‘yong renta kasi syempre ngayon pa lang sila bumabawi,” Ligad said.

The waiving of monthly rental fees, which ranges from P2,500 up to more than P160,000, will only cover the ECQ period that ran from March 17 to May 15. A similar “consideration” was earlier sought by the stall vendors at the Old and New Public Markets, which Ligad said birthed the idea.

The City Coliseum has suspended its operations as a venue for mass gatherings and other public events since March 11. “We do not want public gatherings since we want to limit social contact. We decided to lockdown the Coliseum because we do not want it to be contributory on possible spreading of the virus,” city councilor Victor Oliveros said in an earlier statement.

Ligad added that the City Coliseum, which currently houses the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and City Incident Management Team (IMT) for the local government’s COVID-19 response, would soon face a make-over as it readies for hosting events “hopefully, by next year”.

“Wala pang date kung kelan, pero plano na din naming ayusin ‘yong full renovation ng basketball court, roofing, at kasama din ‘yong ventilation sa mapapalitan,” Ligad added.

The Oplan Linis personnel had also utilized the open space in front of the City Coliseum as a “survival garden” since March.

