City businessman recovers lost wallet and money from a good samaritan

The wallet, with P24,000 in cash and personal identification cards, was returned to a local businessman in Puerto Princesa City by Rafael Ortega, Jr, who happens to be a former Aborlan councilor.

A local businessman was at a loss for words after a man found his lost wallet containing a large amount of cash and important documents somewhere in Baywalk and took an effort to find him through social media so he could return it to him personally.

The wallet, with P24,000 in cash and personal identification cards, was returned to a local businessman in Puerto Princesa City by Rafael Ortega, Jr, who happens to be a former Aborlan councilor.

Ortega had posted a message on FB to find the owner of the wallet, Celso Guerrero, and said he had found his wallet somewhere in Baywalk. The two eventually met at a mall where Ortega returned to Guerrero his wallet.

Guerrero is a local businessman who runs a surplus shop near the Cathedral. Ortega is the younger brother of murdered Palawan journalist Dr. Gerry Ortega,

Aside from the cash and the IDs, the wallet also had Guerrero’s ATM cards, driver’s license, and his license to carry his firearm.

“Nakipagkita ako sa kanya sa SM BDO at ibinalik sa akin ang wallet ko. Napakabait na tao, napakalaking tulong ang ginawa niya sa akin,” Guerrero said.

“Marami sa inyong lahat na nag-alala sa akin, hindi ko makakalimutan sa buong buhay ko na marami pa ang mga tao na may mabuting kalooban,” he added.

Ortega said he was out looking for a friend so he could borrow some money as he was in need at that time, when he found a wallet. He admitted that it became a temptation for him to keep the money to himself.

“While I was looking for my friend kasi I need money at [u]utang ako sana. What a test of temptation, nakapulot ako but ‘di kaya ng konsensya,” Ortega said.

Ortega said he knew the owner of the wallet because of the identification cards inside it. After posting a message on his FB wall, his message was shared nearly 700 times.

Guerrero said he lost his wallet while biking and after buying snacks from a vendor at the bay walk. From the place, he rode his bike to the public market, where he discovered his wallet was missing.

“Nag-bike ako kahapon ng umaga tapos may nagtitinda ng suman sa buli at naawa ako sa kanya kaya binili ko lahat ng tinda. Pagkatapos ay nag-bike ulit ako at pagpunta ko sa market, paghawak ko sa short ko, wala na (ang wallet). Bumalik ako sa bay walk at kinausap ko ‘yong nagtitinda, wala daw siyang (napansin), bumalik na ako sa bahay,” he said.

After five minutes, he said a friend called him to inform him about Ortega’s online post. The two met in one of the malls in the city so the wallet could be returned.

Guerrero could not thank Ortega enough for returning his wallet with all his cash.

“Simply put… if we take away all the negative things that bother our hearts and minds, we will have peace from deep within. And if all of us would be good, imagine a world we live in full of positive and happy human beings,” Guerrero said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts