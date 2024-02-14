Approximately 90% of businesses in Puerto Princesa City that renewed their permits for 2024 belong to the category of small-scale microindustries, such as sari-sari stores and talipapa, reveals data from the Business Permits Licensing Office (BPLO).

Tess Vicente from the BPLO noted that this reflected the majority of the transactions within the city.

“Wala pa tayong large [industries] kasi ang large lang natin ay mga tourism related establishments, mga tinatawag na resort, mga hotel. Mga one percent or two percent lang. Kung industrial city tayo, makaka-categorize natin ng maganda pero yan wala tayo, more on small businesses talaga,” she said, noting that some microindustries will have many employees but was still not classified as a large industry business.

She said that while existing online businesses in Puerto Princesa were renewed this past year, no new online ventures had been registered as of February 12, 2024, pending inspection requirements.

“Nagkakaroon ng distinction yung face-to-face [businesses] at online kasi nandoon din naman sa system yung mga requirements ng online so sila magfi-fill up. Ngayon ang tanong doon kung authentic ba yung nilalagay nila? Yung details according to the business? Kaya meron tayong inspection. We only entertain, as far as the city licensing office is concerned, ay iyong renewal sa online,” Vicente emphasized.

She also stated that despite the favorable progress in Puerto Princesa City’s local economy, recently surpassing pre-pandemic levels during the 2022 City Products Accounts, the city was still far from being fully industrialized.

Most new businesses that emerged in Puerto Princesa leaned towards being food-related establishments such as k-marts or food stalls. However, Vicente noted that these trendy businesses were seasonal and less likely to renew their licenses.

Vicente added that the businesses more likely to renew were among those microindustries that were available to the public and consumed daily, such as service-based businesses like laundry shops and automotive repairs, or trade and retail such as sari-sari stores and ukay-ukay shops.

She highlighted four key points common among local businesses with staying power in Puerto Princesa City: strong control, effective management, quality services, and superior products.

“It depends on the management, how will you manage yung business mo in a way na magtatagal. Katulad nung ibang negosyo, di nila binabayaran yung mga benefits ng empleyado kaya nag-aalisan. Ang tendency nagkakaroon ng corruption mismo doon internally sa business, hindi nade-declare ng tamang kita sa may-ari,” Vicente said.

“Yung product, kung maganda yung services niya, tatangkilikin ka ng tao. Kung yan naman ay pagkain at masarap ang timpla, at yan ay malusog at masustansya babalik-balikan ka ng tao, so yun naman yung nakikita natin na mga dahilan na possible na tumagal yung isang business,” she added.