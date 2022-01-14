The Business Processing and Licensing Office (BPLO) of the city government has advised business owners who were badly affected by Typhoon Odette to file for temporary closure so they can forego the renewal process and expenses this January while recovering.

BPLO chief Thess Rodriguez gave the advice in the midst of renewal of business permits through the Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS) at the city hall. Rodriguez said this will suffice at the moment while talks for extension of renewal or amnesty for affected businesses are not yet final, adding that such extension needs legislation.

“Para lang may peace of mind sila at hindi na nila problemahin kung kailangan ba nilang pumunta rito, advise lang talaga namin is mag-file for [temporary] closure. Then, puwede rin silang magbukas ulit kapag ready na sila,” Rodriguez said in an interview on Thursday.

“Yong sa mga nagsasabi na may extension daw, kailangan pa kasi ng ordinance ‘yan. So far, wala pang ganoon in writing,” she added.

Rodriguez also stated that those who lost their physical stores or places of business due to the typhoon may also close their current businesses and register as an online business instead.

“May mga iba kasi na nagmo-move to online selling. Iko-close muna nila ang current business nila, tapos bagong registration ulit as an online business,” she explained.

Interested business owners can visit BOSS at the New City Hall to inquire about documents needed and the procedures to file for closure of business.

The BOSS business renewal service started last January 3 and will run until January 20.