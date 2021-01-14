City BOSS begins accepting applications for business renewal and tax payments

Ma. Theresa Rodriguez, Business Permit and Licensing Office and Regulatory Monitoring Unit (BPLO-REMU) chief, told Palawan News on Wednesday that applications for renewal of business permits and tax payments can be processed through a “hybrid process classification”, choosing between in-person and online transactions.

Processed through a “hybrid” processing system, the city government’s Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS) has started to accommodate applications for renewal of business permits and tax payments.

Ma. Theresa Rodriguez, Business Permit and Licensing Office and Regulatory Monitoring Unit (BPLO-REMU) chief, told Palawan News on Wednesday that applications for renewal of business permits and tax payments can be processed through a “hybrid process classification”, choosing between in-person and online transactions.

“You go the BOSS office to encode, to apply for renewal so nandoon ‘yong encoding and assessment. ‘Yong step number 3 payment, ‘yong payment kung may pera ka na at sakto ‘yong pambayad mo puwede ka na mag bayad right there and then doon sa assessment na nasa business one-stop shop,” Rodriguez said.

Applicants that are financially ready may avail the “two-step” process, citing an easier transaction to those who have cash on-hand.

“’Yong mag aavail ng two-step pagka-encode, mag assess sya, mag bayad sya diretso na sa printing. Inaabot na lang samin sa printing kapag may resibo na, so ‘yon ‘yong kagandahan na ready ka sa pagbabayad ng obligasyon,” Rodriguez said.

“Yong iba naman na walang pambayad ‘yong assessment nila doon na magbabayad sa cashier. Nandoon ‘yon sa office ng treasurer’s office and then bago pa nila dadalhin dito ‘yong kanilang mayor’s permit para ipa-print,” Rodriguez added.

BPLO-REMU also said that applicants may avail the benefits of online application in malls. Office personnel were also deployed in Robinsons Mall, NCCC, and SM to assist them for a convenient transaction of their business permit application.

“The other means is online application. Sa online application mayroon din tayong dalawa d’yan puwede kang magpa-assist doon sa online mall application. Mayroon tayong mga tauhan sa mall, mayroon tayo dyan sa Robinsons, sa NCCC, at SM. Mayroon din tayo sa Unitop pero pinull-out muna natin today kasi nagkasakit ‘yong tauhan natin doon,” Rodriguez said.

The BPLO launched the online verification for fast transaction and verification of required papers on December 2020.

In addition, Rodriguez noted the downside of unverified papers. She said that may cause a “problem” upon submission, citing a waste of time.

“Ang gusto naman ng iba pipila ka muna sa encoding na hindi pa nga nila naveverify ‘yong kanilang papel so kapag nakapila sila ng tatlong oras doon kapag na-verify sa encoding na may problema pala sila, babalik din sila sa mga opisina na dapat ayusin so nasasayang ‘yong time,” she said. Kaya nga as early as December inayos natin magkaroon ng online verification sa mga mall para makeready na sila,” explained Rodriguez.

Pointing out that while the best option is to send requirements online, the licensing chief said processing of online transactions may take longer due to a lack of manpower. She said that applicants who processed on morning for instance, may expect delay on the respond.

“[Nirerecommend namin ‘yong online] kaso kulang pa rin kami kasi sa tao. Yng online officer kasi namin na sasagot sa kanila, sila rin ‘yong mga nag eencode dito. So ang mangyayari nyan pag nag online sila ngayong umaga, gabi pa yan o hapon pa ‘yan masasagot. Mag pupull-out sila doon para sumagot ng online inquiry. I-checheck pa ‘yan kung nasa negative list o red flag bago pa nila aayusin ‘yong papers nila,” she said.

Further, she said that once the assessment has been sent, they may pay online or through cashier at the City Treasurer’s Office. After the payment transaction, official receipts will be submitted to BPLO office located at the ground floor, new green city hall.

“Ngayon kung wala namang problema so aantayin na lang nila ‘yong ipapadalang assessment. Kapag napadala na ‘yong assessment, babayarin na nila online or puwede nilang bayaran before the cashier and then dalahin ‘yong OR dito. Puwede na ma- iprint ‘yong mayor’s permit nila wala ng pila,”

If online payment, you may just wait for your “electronic mayor’s permit” to be forwarded in your address.

“Kapag online [payment] naman uwi na sila sa bahay nila and then hintayin nila ‘yong padalang electronic mayor’s permit so ‘yon ‘yong mga processes natin. Likewise, she said that online transaction is only recommended for “compliant” applicants,” she said.

“Kaya nga ‘yong online para lang yan sa mga compliant. Mabilis kapag compliant kahit face to face o online. Ang problema kapag non-compliant,” she added.

Further, she said that transactions may depend on business type, citing some of the requirements.

“Depende sa type of business. Katulad nyan kapag renew, kailangan nila ipakita ‘yong ITR (Income Tax Revenue) nila. Yong huli nilang binayaran sa BIR. Yong binabayaran sa BIR para makita kung ilan ‘yong kinita mo sa loob ng isang taon and that is subject for tax. Ipapakita lang nila ‘yon dito sa ating business tax division kasi sila ‘yong nag assist ng babayarin,” she said.

“Ngayon kung may tanong naman sila na hindi sila nag operate during ECQ, they could a certification coming from the barangay para i-certify sila na hindi nga sila nag operate kasi yong barangay talaga yong nakaka-alam kung nag operate ba sila o hindi,” she added.

Online application for renewal may be accessed through the Puerto Princesa City website upon logging in, click button, re-routing to messenger’s BOSS Puerto Princesa or to BOSS website then click the application button, fill in information then send it to any of the following email:

permitsppc@gmail.com; bosspuertoprincesa@gmail.com; puertoprincesabplo@gmail.com.

For more information, they may call 09755580763 or 09632160999.

They may also follow the BOSS Puerto Princesa Facebook page.

“Boss Puerto Princesa. Step by step na tanong ‘yan. Tatanungin kung ikaw ay new or renew. Pwede ‘yan Tagalog o English. Yon naman ay automatic na so ma-isusubmit na yong kanilang application dito sa aming system, so i-checheck na ‘yan ng tao natin kung halimbawa hihingian na sila ng attachment so ‘yon na so other email naman ‘yon kaya kailangan ng email address.

The deadline for BOSS renewal is on January 20. (With a report from Romar Miranda)