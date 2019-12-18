City awaits arrival of consultants to fix San Pedro traffic light problem

The city traffic office is awaiting the arrival of a consultant that will help fix the traffic light along the national road in Barangay San Pedro that is causing vehicle congestion in the area and nearby roadways.

Engr. Jonathan Magay, chief of the City Traffic Management Office (CTMO), said the consultant will arrive after Christmas to fix the issue with two traffic lights that are just several meters away from each other.

The traffic lights in the area have been the subject of complaints of drivers and commuters who find themselves caught in vehicle jams, particularly during rush hours.

“May darating na mga consultant, sila ‘yong gumawa niyan. Aayusin ang mga issues, at kasama dyan ang timer. Ang mga recommendation natin ay titingnan nila. Hindi sila aalis hangga’t hindi naaayos ‘yan lalo na kapag heavy traffic. Baka after Christmas dito na sila,” Magay said.

Magay said even with traffic lights, the national highway in San Pedro is still prone to heavy vehicle jams because of the number of existing business establishments.

He said they do not have control over the vehicles going to the establishments along Pineda and Libis roads.

“Napakaraming establishments dyan at may gasoline station pa. In and out ang mga sasakyan. Kumbaga, wala tayong nire-restrict na mga sasakyan na kumanan o kumaliwa, lumabas o pumasok at ‘yan po ang binabantayan ng enforcers dyan. Nasa gitna sila with the intention na hindi magkaroon ng sagabal sa takbo ng traffic. Una ang mga nanggaling sa adventist kakaliwa sa Libis kaya ang ginagawa ay pinapatakbo ang left turn,” he explained.

Magay made the explanation after councilor Peter Maristela on Monday said the presence of traffic enforcers along the San Pedro national road area is causing more traffic jams instead of helping resolve the problem.

He also criticized the traffic light that takes so long before the green light.

“Napapansin lang natin na bakit may traffic light na pero may dalawa pang enforcers na nasa gitna. Nakaraan tumambay ako dyan ng mga 30 minutes at ako ay natuwa dahil ang traffic light from ay nasa 50 seconds lamang then ‘yong papunta ng coliseum ay nasa 50 rin. Maganda kung ganoon pero may nagsabi na nagiiba-iba, depende sa sitwasyon. Noong gabi, nasa 70 ang red light, sa akin lamang sana hindi na lalampas ng 60 ang sequence ng traffic light, ‘yong red light. Tingin ko ‘yon ang dahilan na nagtatagal ang mga sasakyan kaya kailangan pa ng enforcer sa gitna,” Maristela said.