City attractions still open to foreign tourists

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said Friday in an interview with Palawan News that they will not impose a temporary ban on the entry of tourists in major city destinations, such as the Underground River and Honda Bay despite the 2019-novel coronavirus scare.

The city government is not yet considering the temporary ban of foreign tourists from visiting major destinations in Puerto Princesa.

He said that they have to consider the local tourists also who are coming for the destinations.

“Marami rin kasi tayong mga bisita na local kaya dapat ma-consider din sila,” Bayron said.

He said that they can only impose a travel ban as of now.

“‘Yong travel ban ang ginawa namin pero itong pagpunta sa mga major destinations ay hindi,” he said.

On Monday, the Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) temporarily ban foreign tourists from visiting the penal farm based on the order issued by the Bureau of Corrections.

Silver Spirit cruise ship also canceled its supposed visit in the city on February 8 after authorities found out some of the passengers visited Hong Kong and China.

