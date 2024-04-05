The personnel of the Anti Crime Task Force of the city brought in a couple who had a heated argument and engaged in physical altercation last night, April 4, past 11:20 p.m., in a bar on Malvar Street.

Husband and wife J and A were taken to the Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1 in Mendoza to file a blotter report regarding the incident.

According to the personnel of the Anti Crime Task Force (ACTF) in a post on the We R1 at Your Service Facebook page, while they were patrolling near J1 Ktv & Bar, they received a report of a disturbance at Hot Legs on Malvar Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, they spotted a man walking away who suddenly ran towards Baltan Street upon seeing them.

“Nakipaghabulan pa ito bago natin nahuli,” ayon sa ACTF.

Upon apprehending him, it was discovered that he was J, the husband of A.

J narrated that he was with intoxicated A who refused to go home despite his insistence.

Allegedly, the woman became angry and assaulted J three times. In retaliation, he struck her in the face, causing her to bleed.

“Tatlong beses daw siyang sinapak nito, dahilan daw ng kanyang pag ganti at nasapok niya ito sa mukha na naging sanhi ng pagdugo ng mukha nito,” said the ACTF.

Later on, the couple was advised to file a blotter report to prevent any further altercations between them.

The man was also advised to undergo a medical examination and obtain a certificate since his wife was unwilling to cooperate due to her intoxicated state.