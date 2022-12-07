The local police offices in the city and province vow to keep the holiday season safe and peaceful by beefing up their visibility in public areas.

P/Col. Adonis Guzman, the head of the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO), told Palawan News that 252 uniformed officers will be sent to places of worship, commercial areas, transportation hubs and terminals, major roads, and other places where people gather.

Guzman added that the PPO is also enforcing COVID-19 protocols.

“Patuloy ang paghihigpit at pagbabantay natin sa lahat ng lugar ng pagtitipon at pinupuntahan ng tao upang masigurong ligtas ang ating mga kababayan sa darating na kapaskuhan at bagong taon hindi lang sa kriminalidad kundi pati nadin sa mga aksidente at pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID 19,” Guzman said.

According to the most recent Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) Guidelines, wearing face masks is still required in all modes of public transportation.

Although the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) did not disclose the number of police forces that they have alerted during the holiday season, P/Lt. Col. Mark Allen Palacio said that they will maintain their presence in public areas as long as it is needed.

“Nagstart eto since ng pagpasok ng ‘ber’ months. We are getting positive feedback, and we are maintaining peace and order. It’s better it stays that way. As long as it’s for the people, we see no wrong in letting the public feel the police presence during this time of the year,” he said.

Earlier, PNP Public Information Office Chief P/Col. Redrico Maranan announced that the PNP will go on full alert a week before Christmas so that all available police officers will remain on duty during the festivities.

