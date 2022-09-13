- Advertisement by Google -

A P10-million fund intended for the repair of Sabang Whaf waiting area in Barangay Cabayugan and view deck in Brgy. Buenavista has been proposed to supplement the Community-Based Sustainable Tourism (CBST) gear-up program to aid in rehabilitation.

The funds were originally designated in 2021 for microbusiness livelihood assistance in the tourism sector but remain unspent, according to Councilor Patrick Hagedorn in his tourism committee report

“The said fund for micro livelihood assistance for the tourism sector for the year 2021 has remained unutilized and unexpended as of this date. It was initially proposed by this representation to use the fund for the rehabilitation of the Sabang Wharf waiting area and view deck of Brgy. Buenavista that was damaged by typhoon Odette last December 2021,” Hagedorn said.

However, Hagedorn stated that city budget officer Regina Cantillo informed the committee that the rehabilitation of public tourism facilities is already included in the City Engineering Office’s recovery program.

Cantillo, he added, suggested that the funds be used to augment the CBST gear up program.

“[Miss Regina Cantillo] instead, suggested that this fund can be augmented to the CBST gear up program of the City Tourism Office to help the rehabilitation of the CBSTs,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Hagedorn noted that he is closely monitoring the development of CBSTs, which he stated is one of his top priorities given that the tourism industry was severely impacted by the typhoon.

“We will continue conducting an ocular inspection of the CBSTs to personally assess the situation and work hand in hand with the CTO. Ito na-suggest ng ating budget officer para hindi na tayo dadaan sa appropriation ordinance at mas mabilis na ma-utilize yung P10 million,” he said.

The committee report was adopted on its second reading. Additionally, a separate resolution requesting Victor Oliveros, Deputy Mayor for northeast barangays to extend assistance to the Maoyon CBST in its rehabilitation, particularly in the dredging of a portion of Maoyon River for their river cruise and firefly watching tours, was also approved on the second reading. (with reports from Gerald Ticke)

