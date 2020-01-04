City allocates P10M to fix old and new public markets

City administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa said that the city government ordered the clearing as part of improving the situation at the New City Public Market in Barangay San Jose.

The city government has allocated an estimated P10 million to rehabilitate the old and new public markets, including the transport terminals a few months after gaining back their control from the Areza-Cruz Realty Development Corporation, Inc. (ACRDCI).

On Thursday, the city started clearing 50 establishments from the terminals to remove obstructions.

City administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa said that the city government ordered the clearing as part of improving the situation at the New City Public Market in Barangay San Jose.

“Mula noong na-take over natin ang management from Areza-Cruz ay nag-plano nang ayusin ‘yan. Kung hindi ako nagkakamali around P10 million ang pondo para maayos kasama na ang old market at terminal. Magulo at marumi na kasi d’yan, wala ng maupuan ang pasahero kasi puro tindahan ang nakalagay then ‘yong mga right of way [ay aayusin na],” he said.

Pedrosa said that after the clearing operation, they will bid out a contract to start the rehabilitation.

He also said that they are targeting to finish the work within “three months or more”.

“Basta natapos ang clearing ay sisimulan na ang rehabilitation pero dadaan pa ng bidding ‘yan. Mauna muna na umalis sila kasi hangga’t nand’yan sila ay hindi tayo makakapagsimula,” Pedrosa said.

He also assured that the city government will provide a relocation site for the vendors within the new market but cannot promise to accommodate all.

He explained that they will still look into other possible solutions for the other vendors.

“Ang sigurado ay mayroon tayong ibibigay na lugar sa kanila, designated area for vendors and establishments kasi hindi puwedeng paglagyan ang terminal. Supposedly mga tao ang nakaupo d’yan hindi tindahan. ‘Yong paglilipatan naman nila ay we cannot promise na matatanggap lahat kasi hindi rin puwede na punuin ulit ‘yan. Tinitingnan pa namin sa ngayon ang bagay na ‘yan,” Pedrosa added.

The management of both the old and new public markets, including slaughterhouse, has been formally taken over by the city government from Areza-Cruz.

