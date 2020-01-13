City acquires new heavy equipment

Blessing of the 20 new heavy equipments of the city governmentBlessing of the 20 new heavy equipments of the city government. Photo by Genn Magdayao.

Engr. Raymund Tabang, city engineering motor pool division engineering II, said they compose the second batch of machinery that were purchased by the city government for executing construction tasks.

The city government presented Monday morning its newly-acquired light and heavy equipment intended for the construction of satellite city halls and local infrastructure projects.

“‘Yong mga equipment ngayon ay kasama ng naunang more or less 30 equipment na naunang na-present last year. Hindi ko lang alam kung mayroon pang kasunod pero ang alam ko last na ito for 2019 na savings,” he said.

He said that they are intended for the implementation of local infrastructure projects while others will be used for the mini-city halls.

Tabang said that some of the equipment will be turned over to the mini-city hall in Napsan which is set to open on January 20.

“‘Yong iba dito ay ibibigay o gagamitin ng mini-city hall sa Napsan na bubuksan na, katulad din sa Macarascas na binigyan ng mga equipment para sa mga kailangan ng mga barangay doon. ‘Yong iba naman intended for the implementation ng mga local projects natin dito sa city government. Hindi ko lang alam kung ilan exactly ‘yong maiiwan [na mga equipment] kasi depende sa mga engineer ‘yan,” he said.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said during the flag ceremony that the new batch of light and heavy equipment was purchased by the city government in 2019 through savings in 2018 amounting to P307 million.

They are composed of three transit mixers, one bulldozer, two graders, two backhoes, six 10 wheeler, and four six-wheeler trucks.

“Hindi ito utang ang pinambili natin kundi galing sa savings natin noong 2018 na nagkakahalaga ng P307 million. Kung nakikita niyo, 20 pieces lahat itong bagong gamit na gagamitin natin sa mga proyekto ng pamahalaan. Kaya sa mga offices, city engineering ay madaliin sana natin ang mga trabaho,” he said.

