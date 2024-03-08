Jessica Liwanag, a social worker from Barangay Babuyan in the north of Puerto Princesa, was distraught as she attended the wake of a neighbor, a second-year college student who took his own life battling depression.

Liwanag’s shock and disbelief at the young boy’s suicide fueled her search for answers on how such a tragedy could have been prevented.

Efforts by Liwanag, who volunteers with the Promoting Rights Organizing for Health (PRO Health) program of G-Watch and the Accountability Research Network, shed light on the glaring neglect of mental health issues in Puerto Princesa, even at the barangay level.

“Sa lahat po ng mga health center na namonior ko, kahit po mga health workers nagkukwento, ang pangunahing kakulangan po ay pagdating sa ating mental health care,” she said.

“Pagdating po sa mga gamot, zero po talaga. Tapos iilan lang po ang mga trainings. Sa 15 sa kanila, isa lang po ang may training tapos wala ng follow up,” she added.

This is despite the passage of the Republic Act 11036 or the Mental Health Act of 2018 that mandates the integration of mental health care into the basic health services at the barangay level.

The ‘silent epidemic’

Based on a Department of Health (DOH) data, 3.6 million Filipinos suffered from mental, neurological, and substance use disorders in 2023 making mental illness a common disability among the populace.

The Philippine Mental Health Association described mental disorders as a “silent epidemic that needs to be addressed head-on.”

Out of the 53 health units monitored by PRO Health in Puerto Princesa, 39 health centers lacked essential mental health medications, 23 were unequipped to provide mental health counseling and 18 health centers did not have any information and promoted the government’s suicide prevention hotline.

Joy Aceron of PRO Health emphasized that the situation in Puerto Princesa reflects broader challenges across the country, including inadequate budgets allocated to the health sector.

“It’s actually very similar with a lot of localities. The problem of dilapidated equipment and facilities, insufficient medicines. And across all the 13 localities that PRO Health has been covering, yung mental health ay wala pa talaga,” Aceron told Palawan News.

Through community organizing and monitoring, PRO Health targets to improve public health governance, ensuring quality reproductive, maternal and newborn, children and adolescent health services accessible to all by bridging the gaps through coalition-building and advocacy.

Among the gaps observed by PRO Health is the insufficiency of budget allocated to the health sector.

In 2023, the national government earmarked P209.13 billion for health. This was reduced by 4.8% to P199.12 billion in 2024.

“The thing is it has billions of pesos allocation. We are wondering also where that is going given na wala talagang serbisyo sa baba,” Aceron said.

“It’s worrisome kasi nga malaki pa din ang gaps na meron. The fact na marami pang gaps, marami pang pangangailangan sa ground, and na cut pa ang budget. ibig sabihin baka hindi na nga mas matugunan pa yung mga kakulangan,” she explained.

Psychology professor Alvie Bergado-Timbancaya from the Palawan State University (PalSU) stressed the importance of mental health.

“Mental health is as essential as physical health,” she said.

Bergado-Timbancaya sees Puerto Princesa as being behind in addressing mental health due to lack of information and trained individuals to handle mental health cases, an issue supposedly addressed by the Mental Health Act.

“Unfortunately, konti pa lang ang mental health practitioners dito sa Palawan. Kaya maraming clients ang hindi pa naaddress dahil maraming individuals ang walang knowledge kung saan pupunta o kung sino ang lalapitan,” she said.

As a mental health practitioner, Bergado-Timbancaya, through PalSU College of Arts and Humanities Behavioral Science Department has partnered with the City Risk Reduction and Management Office in conducting Psychological first-aid during disasters.

Mishandling of medicines

Volunteer monitors in other barangays observe expired medicines including pain killers and even contraceptive pills mixed with other medicine in their storage. While the majority of the drugs in most of the centers inventory are already near expiration.

PRO Health identified the government’s cumbersome procurement process as a significant obstacle to timely medication distribution.

“Isa sa nakikita nating cause is yung problema natin sa procurement. So, kaya nadedelay yung pagbaba ng mga medicine when they are need most ay dahil laging nadedelay ang procurements natin,” Aceron said.

A 2022 Commission on Audit report made public September last year revealed P7.431 billion worth of medicines from the Department of Health (DOH) inventory were “expired, near expiry, damaged, overstocked, excessive, slow moving, undistributed/distributed late”.

Ospital ng Palawan, were among the health facilities flagged by COA with P2.25 million worth of medicines received below 18 months before its expiry date.

The state auditors attributed this to the department’s “deficient procurement planning, poor distribution and monitoring systems, and weakness in internal controls” calling the expenditure a “wastage of government funds and resources.”

Politicized health workers

Moreover, Aceron highlighted politicized hiring processes for barangay health workers hinder sustainability in terms of capacity building and knowledge dissemination on health issues.

“Yung mga health workers highly politicized ang kanilang hiring. Therefore, laging palit ng palit so yung capacity building ay problematic,” she said.

“As of now, walang any law or policy that governs how the barangay would appoint their health workers,” she added.

Out of the 174 health workers PRO Health interviewed, 108 or 62% were recommended, endorsed and appointed by barangay officials. 87% of them were paid by the city government.

Data is power

In the long run, PRO Health hopes to collaborate with the government to address health issues by providing data from grassroots monitoring to inform policy decisions and budget allocations.

“Ang isa sa mga most likely next step dito ay engagement doon sa budget process so that the next time and they are already preparing the 2025 budget, maging use yung data na pinoproduce ng monitoring to show na even with the big budget, Malaki pa ang pangangailangan so kailangan pang pataasin at lakihan ang budget and make sure na mapupunta ang budget sa kung saan sya kailangan,” Aceron said.

“Kahit wala ng pandemic kailangan mag continue ang investment sa health,” she stressed.

Both Liwanag and Aceron echo that there is an urgent need for comprehensive reforms to prioritize mental health care services and address systemic deficiencies in health care delivery in Puerto Princesa. By upholding the principles of transparency, participation, and accountability through the PRO Health program, they dream of an improved public health governance where no one will be left with no help to die.