Citinickel Mines and Development Corporation (CDMC) filed a manifestation of no opposition on the motion for reconsideration of suspended Narra, Palawan town mayor Gerandy Danao before the Office of the Ombudsman on June 7 in Quezon City.

Lawyer Christian James Baluca, the collaborating counsel for CMDC, stated that the company does not object to the aforementioned motion for reconsideration filed by respondent Danao and reiterates its request for the dismissal of the current case.

“Considering that the complainant CMDC has already withdrawn its complaint, there is no substantial evidence to support any criminal and or administrative case against respondent,” Baluca stated in his two-page comment filed before the Ombudsman. A copy of the comment was obtained by Palawan News.

Baluca cited the decided case of the Supreme Court, Marcelo vs. Bangubung (G.R. No. 175201, April 23, 2008), wherein the Honorable Supreme Court stated, “Finally, this Court cannot ignore Doromal’s ex-parte manifestation and motion to withdraw the complainant on August 18, 2005, and the affidavit of desistance dated August 23, 2005, which he filed with the Ombudsman. In both documents, Doromal expressed his desire to withdraw his complaint-affidavit filed with the Ombudsman and desist from the continuation of the criminal and administrative complaints against Bangubung.”

He also added that the Court of Appeals took proper notice of Doromal’s ex-parte motion to withdraw the affidavit-complaint and affidavit of desistance, as they shed a different light on the evidence previously considered by the Ombudsman.

“In view of the foregoing, and considering that there has yet to be any final resolution issued by the Honorable Office in this case, CMDCmost respectfully reiterates the prayer in its Motion to Withdraw Joint Administrative and Criminal Complaint filed on February 23, 2023,” Baluca said.

Baluca stated that since CMDC had already filed a motion to withdraw, they prayed to the Ombudsman for the dismissal of the current case.

On April 5, 2023, the Ombudsman issued a decision to suspend Danao for six months.

On May 18, 2023, Danao filed an urgent motion for partial reconsideration with an urgent motion to defer the implementation of the decision before the office of the Ombudsman.

On June 5, 2023, Danao accepted the order from the Department of the Interior and Local Government, which implemented his six-month administrative suspension without pay.

Danao’s case stemmed from a violation of the anti-red tape law.

Edmond Gastanes, Danao’s spokesperson, stated that they welcomed CMDC’s move to file their comment of no opposition regarding the motion for partial reconsideration of Danao.

“There is good faith on their part when they filed this comment of no opposition, reiterating their withdrawal of the case. It is substantial,” Gastanes said.

Gastanes expressed hope that the Ombudsman would reduce the imposed six-month suspension.

Danao stated that CMDC’s operations had never been interrupted and that they continue their business peacefully in Narra.

Danao is currently serving his first week of suspension in his town of Narra.

