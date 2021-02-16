Citinickel files admin, criminal raps against Danao

A mining company based in Narra town is seeking further sanctions against suspended Narra mayor Gerandy Danao for allegedly denying them a renewal of their mayor’s permit in 2020.

The case against Danao was filed by Citinickel Mines and Development Corporation (CMDC), a subsidiary of Oriental Peninsula Resources Group Inc. which the former had denied for alleged failure to submit adequate documents to the municipal government.

The company, in its complaint, however, said it had already submitted all the documentary requirements and paid the necessary fees to the municipal government.

“But then, its renewed business permit for calendar year 2020 was withheld due to the due to the respondent Mayor’s imposition of irrelevant requirements as embodied in his signed letter dated January 23,” Citinickel said in its complaint.

Danao’s spokesperson Jojo Gastanes said the mining company filed an administrative and criminal case for violation of Republic Act (RA) 11032 or Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Delivery Act of 2018 and RA 9485 or Anti- Red Tape Act of 2007, and RA 6713 for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty on February 9.

Gastanes said the company applied for mayor’s permit for their operation in January 2020, which the municipal government did not issue due to lack of certain documents.

“Nag-file sila kay mayor kasi tingin nila hindi sila nabigyan ng mayor’s permit, may mga requirements na kailangan siyempre doon. May mga dapat silang i-comply para mabigyan sila ng permit,” he said.

In a copy of Joint Administrative and Criminal Complaint against Danao obtained by Palawan News filed by company’s assistant administrative officer Ricardo Gallardo in behalf of the mining company, he said they have submitted all requirements for the renewal of its permit but was withheld by the local government.

During the years of Citinickel operating in the province, it was regularly issued business permit after paying the fees required by Narra local government and other documents needed.

Based on the document, Danao demanded for the list of all heavy equipment used in mining operation including the list of operators or drivers for the purpose of proper tax assessment.

However, Citinickel said that based on the citizen’s charter of the municipal government only barangay business clearance, permit from the previous year, basis for computation of gross sales, identification card, application form, payment of taxes and fees with official receipts are required and the list of heavy equipment as demanded by Danao are not included.

“None of which include the certified list of all heavy equipment and its operators and drivers. These are irrelevant requirements which [the] mayor imposes upon Citinickel to complicate the renewal of its permit in 2020,” the company said.

Gastanes said Danao’s camp is willing and ready to face and answer the accusations.

Currently, Danao has finished almost five months out of his 20-month suspension from the ruling of the Provincial Board on September 23, 2020 where he found guilty for the administrative offenses for Grave Misconduct and Violation of Section 3 (e) and (j) Republic Act No. 3019, Gross Negligence

; and Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of Service.

“Nakaka-five months pa lang si mayor sa suspension nya na binigay ng Provincial Board, mayroon na namang bago. Pero haharapin naman ‘yan ng kampo na mayor, may abogado sya na tumutulong para masagot itong issue naman sa Citinickel,” Gastanes said.

