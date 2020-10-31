Cine Europa offers 19 free movies online from Oct. 31-Nov. 29

The film festival, organized annually by the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines together with the EU Member States with the EU Cultural Institutes together with the Embassy of Switzerland, will feature in this year’s presentation a total of 19 films from various EU countries.

This year’s Cine Europa film festival will not be shown in the usual local movie theaters but will instead be streamed online and still free to the public between October 31 to November 29.

Philippines first counselor Rafael de Bustamante, in the virtual press briefing to announce the event, said the decision to stream the featured movies online is in keeping with health safety measures to control the present pandemic.

The festival will be opened by a German comedy film “Sweethearts”, according to Bustamante.

To watch the films, Bustamante said viewers will need to register online for their virtual seats. Registration may be done through this link: www.cineeuropaph.com/cine-europa-23/registration

Among the titles in the film festival are: Comme Ges Garcons (Let the Girls Play) of France, Zeny v behu (Woman in the Run) of Czech Republic, And Then We Danced of Sweden, Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles of Spain.

King of Belgians from Belgium, Bad Poems of Hungary, All These Sleepless Nights of Poland, Before the Frost of Denmark, Vice of Hope of Italy, Mellow Mud of Latvia, Jacob, Mimmi and Talking Dogs from Latvia, Poland, De Deregent (The conductor) of Netherlands.

She is the Other Gaze of Austria, Lady Time of Finland, My Life as Zucchini of Switzerland, Too Far Away of Germany, Tel Aviv Boeret of Luxembourg, Belgian, France, The Line of Slovakia.

