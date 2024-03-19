Personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Palawan raided the residence of the closed-aid security of Narra Mayor Gerandy Danao in Purok Uliran, Barangay Panacan, Narra, Palawan, at seven o’clock in the morning today, March 19, armed with a search warrant.

During the operation, they seized ammunition for .45 caliber and 9mm firearms concealed in a navy blue sling bag.

The suspect, identified as Mark Pelicano, 41, a resident of the area, was apprehended during the raid.

The CIDG operation targeted the alleged illegal possession of firearms by the mayor’s staff.

However, according to Narra Administrator Jojo Gastanes, Mayor Danao’s personnel do not carry firearms, contradicting claims of illegal possession of firearms.

“Mayroon daw illegal na baril na tinatago ang bodyguard ni Mayor Danao. Wala namang nakuhang baril, ang mga bala na yun galing yun sa pinuntahan nila ni mayor. Kasama siya sa Abo-Abo, hiningi lang niya yun, para alam mo na may mga pinaniniwalaan sila na pantakot takot sa mga aswang,” Gastanes explained.

Gastanes also hinted political motives behind the raid, especially with elections approaching.

He asserted that the mayor’s party was not worried about the incident as there have been no complaints about the security personnel nor any legitimate issues against Danao.

“Hindi naman maraming bala ang nakuha, hindi naman yan maga-magazine, kaya di kami nag-aalala. Wala din namang mga reklamo ang security ni mayor na ‘yan. Politika ‘yan. Alam mo na malapit na ang eleksyon, gusto nila sirain si mayor, wala naman silang [magawang] isyu kay mayor, kaya dinadaan nila sa mga security,” Gastanes added.

Aside from Pelicano, Gastanes said he also received information that two others accompanying him were also subject to the search warrant. But he clarified that the security personnel do not carry firearms, contrary to claims made by CIDG.

This assertion was refuted by CIDG Palawan Chief Police Major Joseph Severino, who stated that only Pelicano was targeted with the search warrant.

Severino explained that the decision to execute the warrant was based on information provided by a concerned citizen regarding Pelicano’s possession of a .45 caliber firearm without proper documentation.

“Hindi yan politika at wala na kaming ibang inaplayan ng search warrant na tao ni mayor. Nagkataon lang na mayroon lang lumapit sa atin, nagbigay ng impormnasyon kaugnay sa baril niya, and nag surveillance tayo. Saka natin inaplayan ng search warrant ‘yan,” Severino clarified.

Pelicano is currently in CIDG custody pending further investigation.