Seven fishermen were detained by law enforcement authorities in Barangay San Jose, Taytay, on suspicion of engaging in the illegal sale of petroleum last Friday, March 15.

They were identified as Michael Mahusay, 45; Michael Arqueza, 40; Jeron Aguilar, 31; Freddie Sano, 53; Jimmy Devecay, 48; Jonathan Royo, 37; and Ronie Royo, 44, all residents of the area.

Police Major Joseph Severino, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan, said they apprehended the seven following a successful buy-bust operation against the suspects.

Confiscated were four drums of diesel, 42 containers of diesel, two funnels, a submersible pump, a generator, and ₱92,000 worth of marked money.

Severino said the supply of crude oil comes from ships and is then sold to the customers of the suspects.

The investigation into this disclosure made by those arrested is ongoing.

“According sa kanila, galing sa mga barko din yung krudo, binabarter nila,” Severino said.

“Kung sino ang makakonek sa kanila, bini-bentahan nila. Mga tourist and fishing boats, pati na din yung mga nagtitinda ng mga bote bote na tingi-tingi, sa kanila din kumukuha,” he added.

Many of the suspects’ clients were local businesses in the area.

The seven are now facing charges for violating Batas Pambansa 33 as amended by Presidential Decree 1865.

He said the illegal sale of petroleum products poses a threat to legitimate petroleum businesses in the province that pay taxes.