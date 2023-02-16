The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) reported that a former rebel surrenderee was detained for murder, attempted murder, and other alleged crimes committed in Palawan.

In a post, CIDG said Bonifacio Cleto Jr., 40, farmer, and a resident of Purok Silangan, Brgy. Dumangueña, Narra, was detained on February 13 following a joint operation in Brgy. Abongan, Taytay, by law enforcement units in Palawan. He was labeled as No. 1 most wanted in MIMAROPA.

His detention was by virtue of warrants issued by local courts for two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, frustrated murder, violation of The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, violation of the “Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity.”

Meanwhile, according to the Palawan PCADU, Cleto (alias Rhian, Diego, and Ruby) was the vice squad leader, squad leader, and platoon leader of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Palawan from 2014 to 2021, making him one of the most wanted persons in the region.

Cleto surrendered to government troops in 2020, and was part of Kapitbisig para sa Kapayapaan at Kaunlaran ng Palawan (KKK-Palawan), a group organized to discourage rural folks from being recruited by the New People’s Army. (with a report from R. Rodriguez)

