A fisherman was apprehended when authorities discovered a firearm and ammunition in his residence after they served him with a search warrant in Purok Tagumpay, Barangay New Guinlo, Taytay, on the morning of Sunday, March 17.

Michael Llanto Jovito, 25, a local who also goes by the aliases Tristan Jay Jovito, Balong, and Longzky, was the fisherman who was arrested by personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan.

CIDG Palawan Chief Police Major Joseph Severino said they entered the suspect’s house with a search warrant and recovered one unit of caliber .45 pistol, a magazine, and bullets stored in a black sling bag.

Severino said Jovito is allegedly involved in several thefts in the area, as well as other towns in northern Palawan and in Puerto Princesa City.

“Na monitor namin na mayroon siyang baril, and allegedly involved sa mga nakawan sa lugar, base na din sa mga ginawa naming pagtatanong at imbestigasyon,” said Severino.

“Allegedly, dito rin sa Puerto and sa norte, tuloy tuloy pa ang investigation namin regarding sa mga impormasyon na yan. Dito rin kasi ang dahilan kaya kami nag-apply ng search warrant against sa kanya,” he added.

The arrested suspect is facing charges for violating Republic Act 10591 and is currently in the custody of the CIDG.