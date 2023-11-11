Residents of Bahay Pag-asa Youth Center (BPYC) clinched the coveted 10th spot among other entries in the 12th Juvenile Justice Week “Songs of Journey and Hope: A Songwriting Competition” with their song titled “BAGONG AKO”.

Representing BPYC in this national competition, resident “Red” stands as the face of the center’s creative expression, showcasing the talent and resilience of the youth in the pursuit of artistic endeavors.

“Si Red, dito na [sa center] natutong mag-gitara at dito na rin siya nagsimulang makapag-compose ng mga kanta. ‘Yung entry naman sa songwriting competition ay pinagtulungan ng mga bata sa center,” Center Head Danlyn Atanacio-Gutierrez expressed.

Beyond musical pursuits, BPYC fosters the growth of its young residents by teaching beatboxing and piano playing, shaping them not only as musicians but as individuals.

Organized by the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council, the competition aligns with the celebration of the 12th Juvenile Justice and Welfare Consciousness Week, commemorating Proclamation No. 489 s. 20212 and RA 10661.

The overarching theme of this year’s celebration is “Nourishing Dreams, Shaping Futures: Ensuring the Right to Health and Well-being of All Children.”

The Juvenile Justice Week aims to broaden awareness of the implementation of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act among Filipinos. Simultaneously, the songwriting competition endeavors to provide a creative platform for Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) to narrate their experiences and perspectives regarding the act.

To show support for the BPYC’s song, follow the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council’s Facebook Page and engage with “ENTRY #2 – BAGONG AKO” through this link: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=710013374507335&id=100064960353146&mibextid=ZbWKwL