The Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa has requested that Taft Street be renamed Saint Ezekiel Moreno Street in honor of the priest who celebrated the first holy mass in the city on March 10, 1872, six days after the island was discovered by Spanish missionaries.

In a letter to the city government, Bishop Socrates C. Mesiona, the Vicar Apostolic of Puerto Princesa, stated that while the city has been celebrating its founding anniversary every 4th of March since it was established as the “Cabecera of the politico-military government of Palawan,” Moreno’s role and accomplishment are somehow being downplayed.

Moreno, a newly ordained priest at the time, accepted the challenge of leading the mission to Puerto Princesa at the age of 23.

The request came just in time for the quadricentennial, or 400th year, of the establishment of Christianity in Palawan, about which Bishop Mesiona said it “would be a great and reflective of the history of Puerto Princesa” to name a street after someone “who not only treaded along those roads but also helped clear the area to build the first church in the city in order to celebrate the first Eucharistic celebration.”

“This will be in perfect accord with the history of the city, which was accordingly named after Princess Eulalia of Spain,” Bishop Mesiona said.

“It is along this premise that we are requesting the City Government of Puerto Princesa to enact an ordinance renaming Taft Street to Ezekiel Moreno Street to honor this great saint,” he added.

Moreno died August 19, 1906. He was beatified by Pope Paul VI in 1975 and canonized by Pope John Paul II on October 11, 1992.

About Post Author