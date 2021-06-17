Church reopens doors to devotees amid MECQ extension

The Catholic church has reopened doors to its devotees in the Immaculate Conception Cathedral and other parishes in Puerto Princesa City for regular masses and other religious activities beginning Wednesday, June 16.

Religious gatherings were among the prohibited activities when the city was placed under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) from June 1-15. The MECQ was extended until June 30 but the local inter-agency task force (IATF) has allowed religious gatherings but limited to a 30 percent capacity.

The Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) announced in its official Facebook page the resumption of face-to-face masses, subject to minimum health standards.

Immaculate Conception Cathedral, the largest Catholic house of worship in the city has a seating capacity of 700.

New schedule of masses released by the ICCP are: 6:00 am, 12:00 noon streamed online, and 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday; 4:00 and 5:30 in the afternoon every Friday.

Regular Sunday masses start at 5:15 in the morning with the last mass at at 6:15 p.m.

