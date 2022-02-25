The Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay (AVT) urged the people not to forget the experiences of Filipinos in martial law under the Marcos dictatorship.

In his message commemorating the 36th EDSA People Power Revolution, Bishop Broderick Pabillo emphasized the importance of remembering the events in order to prevent history from repeating itself today.

The EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary is a special non-working holiday every February 25.

“Mahalaga pong hindi tayo makalimot upang hindi maulit na tayo ay pagsamantalahan ng pamilyang Marcos. At hindi natin masasabi na iba naman ang mga anak kaysa ama kasi patuloy ang pakikinabang nila sa bunga ng pagnakaw at hindi nila inaamin ang pagnakaw na ginawa,” Bishop Pabillo said.

He cited a Biblical passage in which Moises told the Israelites not to forget that they were slaves in Egypt until God set them free. In relation to the context, he underlined the relevance of history to Filipinos.

Pabillo said that some of the atrocities were exposed in public and that late President Ferdinand Marcos, his family, and associates were deposed through the first people power.

“Huwag nating kalimutan na ang mga Pilipino ay tinakot, nilinlang at pinagsamantalahang sa loob ng 14 na taon nang pamumuno ni Marcos. Huwag natin kalimutan ang paninindigan ng ating mga magulang para makalaya tayo sa diktadoriang ito, at huwag natin ibali wala ang mga panalanging ng maraming Pilipino kaya nakamit natin ang biyaya ng mapayapang rebolusyon noong Pebrero ika-25,” he added.

He pointed out that the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) collected P171 billion in ill-gotten wealth from the Marcos family and their cronies between 1986 and 2019.

Pabillo further said that the Filipinos still have P125 billion to recover.

“Nalugmok tayo sa utang na hanggang ngayon ay binabayaran pa ng taumbayan — huwag nating kalimutan ang malaking halaga na ninakaw sa mga Pilipino nang panahon ng diktadoria ni Marcos,” he said.

Citing the Task Force Detainees of the Philippines (TFDP) and other human rights monitoring organizations, he said there have been 3,257 occurrences of extrajudicial killings in the country. Some 35,000 individuals have been tortured, 77 have gone missing, and 70,000 have been jailed without reason.

Pabillo asks the public to deepen their prayers for the country, especially in light of the impending election.

“Nawa maalaala ng lahat ang nangyari sa atin noong panahon ng Martial Law at patuloy nating ipasalamat ang pagkalinga ng Diyos sa atin na nakalaya tayo sa mapait na karanasan ng bayan. Huwag na sana ito maulit pa. Kaya huwag tayong magpalinlang. Alalahanin natin ang Edsa 1986. Pahalagahan natin ang katotohanan ng kasaysayan!”