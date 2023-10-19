The Palawan Regional Trial Court on Wednesday convicted a local church leader on three counts of acts of lasciviousness, imposing on him a penalty of imprisonment from a minimum of six months to a maximum of four years and two months.

Pastor Romeo Nuñez II, senior pastor of the Jesus Christ The River of Life Church and Global Ministry, was the subject of a complaint filed earlier this year by two former members of his church for his alleged sexual advances.

Nuñez is also facing a separate complaint for rape, also filed by a former member of his flock, and is currently under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

RTC Judge Enrique Selda also ordered Nuñez to pay P20,000 in moral damages and P20,000 as civil indemnity to the victims.

Nuñez is expected to appeal the court’s decision before the Court of Appeals.

Court documents showed that on March 15, 2019, the pastor subjected one of the two victims, Victim A, to lewd behavior inside a white Montero Sport vehicle on the premises of a mall in Puerto Princesa.

Victim A claimed that all of the actions carried out by Nuñez were against her will, occurring during his attempt to persuade her to participate in an illicit relationship.

She testified in court that she managed to evade the situation by feigning a need to meet a friend and hastily departing. From that point onward, she said she maintained a low profile in the church.

In May 2021, Victim A stated that Nuñez called and requested her understanding of the situation, urging her to keep the incident confidential to prevent it from affecting his wife and children.

Nuñez was a mayoralty candidate in Puerto Princesa City during the 2022 national and local elections.