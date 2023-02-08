Nadine Lustre’s boyfriend Cristophe Bariou said he recently took her on a road trip to Palawan’s southern loop to show her its “most untouched and adventurous part.”

Christophe flaunted a number of photos on Instagram on February 5, including one of him with her and another of Nadine in a swimsuit with her back to the camera on the bank of a river.

“I was excited to share with @nadine one of my favorites spots. Did a roadtrip with her of the full southern loop Palawan, the most untouched and adventurous part of Palawan, stopping by waterfalls (some of em still managed by the tribes) and getting amazing cliffside views here and there,” he wrote.

He said he took Nadine to southern Palawan as it is “far more interesting and raw.”

“A place from which you can still get this rare feeling today of discovering a new spot on your own. Plus people are extra friendly and proud to show you around their unspoiled paradise,” he added.

Christophe stated in another post that because he and his family have lived in Puerto Princesa for 30 years, Palawan will always be his favorite island.

“From the rich ocean depths to the impressive mountain ranges, this island has some of the most epic landscapes. And on top of its complex endemic wildlife, it is also rich in culture, tribal wisdom, and ancient history,” he added.

Christophe did not say when the photos were taken, but Nadine was spotted in southern Palawan a few weeks ago. A close look at both of their posted pictures reveals what appear to be the same locations where they traveled in southern Palawan.

About Post Author