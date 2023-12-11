The West Philippine Sea Christmas convoy that set sail from San Fernando Port in El Nido town and was heading towards Lawak Island in Kalayaan town did not reach its destination after the captain of the ship they boarded turned around after encountering Chinese vessels in the afternoon of Sunday, December 10.

TS Kapitan Felix Oca (TS KFO) was nearly halfway to its destination when it came upon People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel with bow number 173 around 13 nautical miles from Ayungin Shoal at 3:40 pm, which dela Cruz said was traveling at 21 knots. A few minutes later, another Chinese navy also appeared. A China Coast Guard vessel then appeared and when it was about three nautical miles away, it changed course and headed towards the direction of TS KFO, he said.

When the CCG turned towards the direction of TS KFO, dela Cruz said Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Melchora Aquino which was escorting them advised him to transfer to their port (left) side “but have already decided to turn around.”

The CCG vessel appearance interrupted a Holy Mass aboard that was being officiated at the TS KFO by Fr. Robert Reyes and Fr. Alfredo Raymund Camacho.

Rafaela David of Akbayan Party and a member of the Atin Ito Movement explained that after counsulting with the Philippine Coast Guard and the group, the captain of TS KFO decided to turn around and return to El Nido for safety reasons.

“We are erring in the side of caution and kasi nga medyo marami yung nakita natin at pinalibutan tayo at in coordination with our Coast Guard and the decision of our boat captain, we are going back,” David told participants of the convoy.

Capt. Jorge dela Cruz said that after assessing the situation he did not want to compromise the safety of the group so he chose to turn around.

“For the safety of everyone, I decided to turn around,” dela Cruz said.

The CCG came as close as 2.5 NM and turned head-on towards TS KFO while the navy was at 5 NM but just headed on its course.

Dela Cruz said he was worried because the CCG vessel did not communicate when it appeared.

“We did not receive any radio challenge or announcement of its intentions but their actions were not normal maneuvering,” he said adding that he did not want to further escalate the tension considering the incidents that happened in Scarborough Shoal on Saturday and to M/L Kalayaan near Ayungin Shoal on Sunday.

The incident in Ayungin Shoal Sunday morning where a CCG vessel water cannoned and rammed ML Kalayaan made the captain change the convoy’s route, veering away from Ayungin Shoal and heading directly towards Lawak Island.

“I really feel that something was about to happen and then it was also getting dark so that makes it harder,” he said.

David meanwhile said that while the convoy did not reach its destination, they still considered their mission a success because they were able to deliver a message.

She also said their advocacy does not end with the Christmas convoy and they will continue with their campaign through other means.

She further explained that while the mission is expensive, losing WPS to China “will be more expensive because this is our wealth so in our small way, we can contribute in asserting our rights in this territory.”

David also said the mission will be considered historic because this is the first time that a civilian mission moved to assert that WPS belongs to the Philippines.

“It was a courageous journey that we took, we wanted to see and assert our claim to WPS because we believe and it is clear to the world that it is ours so this mission does not end here, we will continue with that stand and make sure that the support that we intend to give our front liners will reach them,” David told.media.

“It took us months to prepare this and we are happy that we could reach this stage. We will continue with our stand especially now that we have seen what China is doing so we hope it will further strengthen our position,” she said.

After the botched mission, David said the supplies will still be delivered to their intended beneficiaries.

“We will meet our partners for other actions the other supplies will be turned over to Western Command and the PCG.

“We will regroup and plan our next moves because all the more that we need to stand our ground and unite in our campaign,” she said.