Christian Albert Gaza, known as the male version of the Pambansang Marites, has written an open letter to the nation’s girl group BINI, in response to a recent statement from one of its members urging fans to respect their personal space.

In a recent lengthy post about her vacation in Cebu, Aiah Arceta recounted an uncomfortable incident that occurred when a fan filmed her from close range and uploaded the video online without her consent.

Her experience followed what happened to another BINI member, Maloi Ricalde, who was mobbed by fans while having a meal with her family at a restaurant in Batangas.

“Ilang taon kayong naghahangad sumikat pero walang pumapansin sa inyo. Ngayong 2024 lang kayo nakakuha ng matinding break tapos magrereklamo na agad kayo kasi dinudumog kayo ng mga fans habang nasa pampublikong lugar? Mga Ate, public figure na kayo ngayon,” Gaza stated.

“Sobrang sikat na kayo that’s why yung mga fans ninyo ay nai-starstruck tuwing nakikita kayo. Kung gusto niyo pala ng personal space at privacy eh huwag kayong tumambay sa labas,” he added.

Gaza said they shouldn’t expect fans to adjust to them; instead, they should be the ones doing so.

He suggested that BINI members should avoid going to cheap eateries and public places frequented by regular Filipinos if they desire a calm existence with private space and all.

“Imagine, papunta palang kayo sa peak ng inyong mga karera tapos mag-aattitude na kayo ng ganyan? Paano maco-convert into fans club yung ibang Pilipino kung ganyan na agad kayo? Hanapbuhay niyo yan eh,” he said.

“Pinasok niyo yan. Ginusto niyo yan. Panindigan niyo. Alam ko mga Generation Z kayo kaya napakaimportante sa inyo ng personal boundaries. Nauunawaan ko yun,” he added.

Gaza said the dynamics of the entertainment industry do not allow for the kind of lifestyle where famous personalities can expect peace and privacy easily.

Being a public figure entails responsibilities, and this is why many well-known Filipinos who desire a quiet life have opted to migrate abroad.