Christian Church to reduce capacity for Easter celebration

The Puerto Princesa United Ministerial Fellowship (PPUMF) said it will reduce by half its seating capacity but will continue to celebrate religious services on Easter Sunday while complying with health and safety protocols on mass gatherings.

However, Pastor Meynard Cadangen, PPUMF chairman, said they will dispense with holding their “Sunrise Service” in keeping with health restrictions.

“We will celebrate as we used to celebrate, nothing changed. The only thing that was affected by this pandemic is the Sunrise Service which we do in celebration of the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. Due to the prevailing order regarding mass gathering, we opted not to do a Corporate Sunrise Service. Each local Church can celebrate their own Sunrise Service in compliance with the 50% allowable audience,” Cadaguen said.

Cadangen added that there is nothing wrong with the strict implementation of precautionary measures of the city government, especially during this celebration of Holy Week.

He said the restrictions due to the virus could help strengthen their faith as Christians.

“Kung ang kahigpitan ng City Government ang kinokonsidera, sa tingin ko, ito naman ay isa sa kanilang precautionary measures na ipinapatupad. Wala naman tayong makitang mali dito dahil bahagi ito ng pamamalakad sa pagsugpo sa pinangangambahang virus. Pero hindi po ito makakaapekto sa pananampalataya ng isang individual, bagkus lalong maging matatag at matibay ang pananampalataya ng mga totoong Kristyano,” he stressed.

“This Pandemic that we are experiencing is actually a blessing in disguise as it empowers the family ties to strengthen their spiritual and social relationship. At home, the family could have a worship on their own. Singing spiritual songs, offering prayers of thanksgiving and intercession. Reading the Word of God and if someone is capable to render an exhortation or homily is good,” he added.

The celebration of Holy Week started on Palm Sunday, March 28, and will end on Eastern Sunday on April 4.

