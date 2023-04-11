Netflix has announced that Chris Hemsworth will be reprising his role as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the hit action-thriller film that premiered on the streaming platform in 2020. The movie is set to debut exclusively on Netflix on June 16.

In the first film, Hemsworth played the role of an Australian black ops mercenary tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. In Extraction 2, Rake returns to the screen with a new mission to rescue the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster who are being held captive in prison.

The stakes are high, and Hemsworth’s character will have to employ all his skills and experience to save the family and stay alive.

Extraction 2 is directed by Sam Hargrave, who also directed the first film, and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO, with Joe Russo handling the writing duties. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role as Nik Khan, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili joining the cast.

The original Extraction was a massive success for Netflix, garnering millions of views and becoming one of the most-watched original films on the platform.

The sequel promises to be just as action-packed and thrilling as the first film, with Hemsworth once again delivering an unforgettable performance as the skilled and deadly Tyler Rake.

The movie is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely serving as executive producers.

Fans of the first film are eagerly anticipating the release of the sequel, and with the same creative team behind it, it is sure to deliver on the high expectations.

