The vibrant Chinoy Festival is set to return to Valencia Street from February 5-11, promising a week-long celebration of Chinese and Filipino cultures.

Organized in partnership with the City Government of Puerto Princesa, this awaited annual event invites locals and tourists alike to immerse themselves in a rich tapestry of cultural performances, competitions, and street markets.

The festival will commence on February 5 with a grand kick-off celebration, featuring a bustling street market along Valencia Street, an opening program filled with excitement, and traditional lion dance performances that symbolize good luck and prosperity.

The evening will light up with the glow of Chinese lanterns, setting the stage for the elimination round of the eagerly anticipated Battle of the Bands Season II.

Each day of the Chinoy Festival offers unique attractions:

February 6: The festival continues with the vibrant street market and a special concert that promises to entertain all ages.

February 7: Dance enthusiasts can witness a spectacular dance competition showcasing a blend of Chinese and Filipino cultural elements.

February 8: The excitement heats up with a thrilling fire dance competition, adding a fiery flair to the festivities.

February 9: A Friendship Parade will weave through Valencia Street, followed by lion and dragon performances, cultural presentations, and the much-loved tikoy tasting. The day concludes with a Drum & Lyre Competition, the grand battle of the Battle of the Bands, and a breathtaking fireworks display.

February 10: The penultimate day features the Banwa Dance and Arts, performances by the City Choir and City Band, offering a more relaxed but equally engaging experience.

February 11: The festival wraps up with performances by the winners of various competitions and the much-awaited awarding ceremony for the Battle of the Bands.

With its colorful array of events and activities, the 2024 Chinoy Festival in Puerto Princesa is poised to be a memorable celebration, uniting communities and visitors in a vibrant display of cultural harmony and festivity.

So mark your calendars and join in the fun at Valencia Street this February!