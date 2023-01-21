The city tourism office is aiming to promote the annual Chinoy Festival as a calendar event aimed to attract more tourists.

Tourism Officer Demetrio Alvior Jr. said they see the potential of the Chinoy Festival to attract both domestic and international tourists to the city, Alvior added.

The kick-off of the seventh-year celebration started Monday to open the week-long festival before the Chinese New Year on January 22. It was opened by the city government through the city tourism office, in collaboration with WTEI company.

“Binuo talaga ito through ordinance kasi ang Puerto Princesa, medyo kulang pa rin talaga sa festivals. Kailangan natin maraming event para ang turista ay maraming choices. Makakatulong ito sa atin, target talaga nito ay mga Chinese, binibigyan natin ng importansya ang mga kapatid natin na Chinese, Filipino-Chinese community,” he said.

Celebrations like Chinoy Festival will show how Puerto Princesa welcomes and gives importance to different races visiting the city, Alvior added. He also observed that this year’s celebration is more prepared and organized than in previous years.

Guests initially witnessed the dragon and lion performance and the lighting of the Chinese lanterns along Valencia and Malvar streets. The week-long celebration will showcase the different talents of locals. There are also stalls to visit in the street market every night.

“ Ang importante lang don, every year ay umuusad tayo. Nahinto lang kasi ang momentum natin daemic pero sa ngayon, nakikita ko na mas maganda ang activities natin. Kung tuloy-tuloy ito, darating tayo sa time na malalagay natin sa mapa ‘yong Chinoy Festival sa Puerto Princesa,” he said.

The highlights of the weeklong celebration will be witnessed on Saturday through Friendship Parade, Lion and Dragon Performance, and Cultural Presentation. There are also competitions such as Hip-hop dance contest, Zumba Dance, and Battle of the Bands.

Visitors may also enjoy free tikoy tasting and fireworks display. The awarding of winners for different competitions will be announced on Sunday.

