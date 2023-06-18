A Chinese navy warship shadowed the fisheries bureau’ civilian patrol vessel BRP Francisco Dagohoy as it returned to mainland Palawan after giving livelihood assistance to the residents of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan town, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

In a news conference on Saturday, June 17, PCG spokesperson Armand Balilo said that the presence of the Chinese vessel went unreported by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ (BFAR) civilian patrol vessel, which also had journalists on board.

The incident occurred as the group was nearing mainland Palawan.

“As they were approaching Palawan, they reported that a Chinese navy ship suddenly appeared behind them, not the Coast Guard, somewhere close, I can’t say exactly,” he said.

“They were followed, and they were challenged three times,” he added.

After the radio challenges, China’s warship eventually left the area, Balilo confirmed.

The vessel embarked on its journey on June 12 to deliver livelihood interventions worth P5 million in Kalayaan town. It arrived in Puerto Princesa on June 16.

Earlier, Western Command (WESCOM) Chief Alberto Carlos claimed that the increased military presence in the disputed waters, through regular patrolling and maritime domain awareness expeditions, has already brought peace and stability to the area.

He even encouraged local fishermen to venture into the West Philippine Sea, ensuring their safety.