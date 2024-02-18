China persists in its aggressive conduct in the West Philippine Sea, demonstrating no signs of easing its actions, and persistently harasses Philippine vessels.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS), disclosed on Saturday that Chinese vessels had recently obstructed a BFAR boat by executing dangerous maneuvers near the Bajo de Masinloc.

“These are the four Chinese maritime militias that we also documented [that] actively participated in blocking and carrying out dangerous maneuvers to prevent the BFAR vessel from getting close to the Bajo de Masinloc,” Tarriela said.

He stated that the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) did not stop with the deployment of its coast guard and militia boats, even in the presence of Philippine maritime assets.

Tarriela said they monitored four CCG vessels and a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessel.

He also said that the vessels identified as CCG 3063 and 3064 had been deployed in the area to ensure the southeast entrance of Bajo de Masinloc was well-guarded. They achieved this by setting up floating barriers whenever they detected Philippine vessels nearby.

“We experienced, of course, dangerous maneuvers… and then shadowing, not just from the PLA Navy but even from the Chinese Coast Guard and also the Chinese maritime militia. There is also participation from the Chinese maritime militia,” Tarriela said.

Tarriela said that they monitored CCG 3302 and 3105, carrying out “dangerous maneuvers” to prevent the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and PCG vessels from getting near Bajo de Masinloc.

Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave standing orders to the PCG and the BFAR to maintain their presence in the West Philippine Sea.